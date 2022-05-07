Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

