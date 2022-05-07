Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Raised to €103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGRDY. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 1,335,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

