Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Raised to €103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGRDY. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 1,335,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

