LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.32. 417,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in LendingTree by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

