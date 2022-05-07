LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

TREE traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 417,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. LendingTree has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $228.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

