Library Research Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Library Research Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up about 25.7% of Library Research Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Library Research Ltd owned 0.46% of GDS worth $40,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 1,121,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,021. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

