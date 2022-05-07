Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $19.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 609,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,453,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.