Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.12

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.