Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lion Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Lion Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

