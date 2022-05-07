Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $8,324,940.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $8,303,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

