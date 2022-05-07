Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,460. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.39.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

