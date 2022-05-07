Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
LYV traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,460. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.39.
LYV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.