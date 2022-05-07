Loop Capital Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $100.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 118,958 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $369,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

