Lotto Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00267588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014524 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003052 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

