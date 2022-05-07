Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,871,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

