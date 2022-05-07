Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 6,837,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

