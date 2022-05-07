Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

