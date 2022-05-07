LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 111.24% and a return on equity of 18.96%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.