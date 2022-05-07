Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

