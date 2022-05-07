M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON WINK opened at GBX 191 ($2.39) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.76 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £24.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.