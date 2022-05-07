Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MSGS traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $162.77. 129,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,664. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.73. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $203.37.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.