Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.75 and last traded at $164.81. Approximately 2,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 80,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average is $173.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.