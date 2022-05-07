Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.13. 22,560,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,133,592. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.