Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 1,919 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.26. 620,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,627. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

