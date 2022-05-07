Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 550 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.53. 1,622,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,070. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

