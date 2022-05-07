Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises about 2.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,818. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $106.77 and a 12-month high of $157.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

