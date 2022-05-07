Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $369,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after buying an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.08. 1,081,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,191. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

