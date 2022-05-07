Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.09 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

