MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $119.67 million and approximately $879.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00182099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00476652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,247.26 or 2.00565102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

