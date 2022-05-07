Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 94,836 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 648,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

MFC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 4,581,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,625. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

