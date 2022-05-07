Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,537. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

