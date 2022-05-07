Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MMI opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

