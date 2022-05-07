Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 287,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,725. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $458.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marcus by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

