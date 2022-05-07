Marine Products Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Products in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

