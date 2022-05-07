Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.03.

MQ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MQ traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $7.83. 11,496,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,473. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

