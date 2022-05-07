Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.43 ($1.27).

Several analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MARS stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 67.65 ($0.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.90. The stock has a market cap of £429.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 63.19 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.20 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

