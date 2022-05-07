Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.