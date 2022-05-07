Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 8,749 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 947,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,690. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

