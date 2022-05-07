Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,270. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

