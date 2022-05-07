Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.14. 108,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,128. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.28.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

