Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 315.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $45.71. 2,019,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

