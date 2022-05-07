Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 5,386 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after buying an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.80. 4,701,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,208. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

