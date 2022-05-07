Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 64 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $377.46. 1,516,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

