Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,239. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82.

