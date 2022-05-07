Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.50. 4,682,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

