MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of MasTec worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 89.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after buying an additional 240,833 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after buying an additional 220,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of MTZ opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

