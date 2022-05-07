MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.

NYSE MTZ traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MasTec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

