Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.04. Match Group has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

