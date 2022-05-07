Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MATX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35. Matson has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Matson’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.31%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,437 shares of company stock worth $4,961,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.