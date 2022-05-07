Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 54.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 116.6% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $354,336.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,609.92 or 0.99840436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00233549 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00103825 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00145350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00277866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.