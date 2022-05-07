Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 693,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,718. Maximus has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

