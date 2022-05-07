MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

MXL stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

